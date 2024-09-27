SLO Rideshare invites community members to ride fare-free during Rideshare Week

San Luis Obispo county residents will be able to ride public transit fare-free— no bus pass required— during Rideshare Week from Oct. 7-11.

SLO Rideshare, a division of SLOCOG, has partnered with SLO RTA, the City of SLO Transit, and the City of Morro Bay Transit to provide free bus rides on fixed routes throughout the county.

City officials say the first-of-its-kind campaign applies to all residents and gives them the opportunity to explore public transit options.

“I am excited to welcome people who have not tried riding the bus before,“ said Geoff Straw, Executive Director of RTA, in a press release.

Organizers say the goal of Rideshare Week is to encourage commuters to use alternative forms of transportation.

"We hope residents will see the benefits and continue riding the bus after the week is over," Alex Fuchs, Business Manager for the City of SLO's Mobility Services Division, said in a press release.

According to officials, commuters can also track and log their Rideshare Week commutes for the chance to win prizes throughout the week, including a daily prize drawing for $200. Beyond Rideshare Week, SLO Rideshare rewards commuters for logging their trips all year long.

During Rideshare Week, schools across the county will also be participating in International Walk to School Day on Oct. 9. Rideshare’s Safe Routes to School program is coordinating school participation and providing healthy snacks and stickers for students who walk or roll to school.

Over 35 schools throughout the county have signed up to participate, making it one of the biggest Walk to School Days in recent years, according to SLOCOG.

Details on the week-long SLO Rideshare event can be found on Rideshare's website.