SLO Rideshare kicks off Bike Month across SLO Co.

Bike Month kicked off May 1 and there will be events held throughout the month across San Luis Obispo County.

SLO Rideshare invites SLO County residents of all ages to participate in events within their communities and the region. This year’s theme is "Powered by the People."

The first of these month-long events was "Bike to School Day," which was held on Wednesday. Forty-six K-12 schools countywide hosted welcome events for students biking, walking, and rolling to school.

Event organizers said the goal of the "Bike to School Day" event was to highlight the Safe Routes to School program and support healthy and safe communities.

Over twenty-five Bike Month SLO events are planned, for a full list, visit rideshare.org.