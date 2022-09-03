Watch Now
SLO Roll pop-up rink for a good cause

Attendees were encouraged to bring costumes and roller skates to the rink at Santa Rosa Park.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 18:30:00-04

The SLO Roll Community Initiative is hosting a pop-up roller rink and back to school collection drive for socks and gift cards for children tonight.

The non-profit's event is for people of all ages and skill levels.

Skate rentals will be provided on-site by everyone rolls.

The event is taking place at Santa Rosa Park.

It starts at 5PM, with their all skate lasting until 7 PM.

Adult only skating is happening from 7 PM to 8 PM.

Event organizers are encouraging skaters to bring new socks and gift cards to donate to the SLO County Office of Education.

