SLO Roll pop-up rink for a good cause

The SLO Roll Community Initiative is hosting a pop-up roller rink and back to school collection drive for socks and gift cards for children tonight.
The non-profit's event is for people of all ages and skill levels.
Skate rentals will be provided on-site by everyone rolls.
The event is taking place at Santa Rosa Park.
It starts at 5PM, with their all skate lasting until 7 PM.
Adult only skating is happening from 7 PM to 8 PM.
Event organizers are encouraging skaters to bring new socks and gift cards to donate to the SLO County Office of Education.