SLO Sheriff announces arrest in 2019 Oceano murder

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Friday in connection with a two-year-old murder case in Oceano.

On Jan. 24, 2019, Lawrence Albert Bross, 90, was found dead inside his home in the 1400 block of Strand Way. Sheriff's officials said an autopsy determined the cause of death to be "multiple chop force traumatic injuries."

At a press conference on Friday, Sheriff Ian Parkinson identified the suspect as David Krause, 41, of Grover Beach. Krause was reportedly already in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges when he was arrested Thursday for Bross's murder.

Investigators spent at least two days after the discovery of Bross's body searching the area near his home for evidence, including along the beach and in a nearby lagoon.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said the murder weapon was never found, but it's believed a blunt force "hammer-type" instrument was used in the killing.

Sheriff Parkinson said there were few witnesses in this case and that forensic evidence, specifically a DNA match, identified Krause as the suspect.

Dobroth said Bross and Krause had met before but he couldn't further discuss their relationship or the motive for the crime.

Neighbors and friends were shocked by Bross's death. They called him a kind man who loved people. He was a retired teacher and an activist working to protect the Oceano Dunes.

Parkinson said there are no other suspects in this case.

Krause is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, April 15.