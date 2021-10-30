SLO Sheriff seeking donations for Christmas Bicycle Giveaway

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for donations for its Christmas Bicycle Giveaway.

Since 1989, the sheriff's office has provided refurbished bicycles and new helmets to local children in need at Christmas

The donated bikes are repaired by inmates at the Sheriff's Office Honor Farm.

This year, because of bicycle supply shortages, the sheriff's office is asking for donations of new bikes, helmets or monetary donations for replacement parts.

Donations of children's bicycles are preferred, but adult bicycles will also be accepted. Bikes and helmets can be dropped off at a Sheriff's Office Patrol Station or the Honor Farm on Highway 1.

To make a monetary donation, send a check to:

Sheriff's Advisory Foundation

Attn: Bicycle Fund

P.O. Box 3752

San Luis Obispo, CA 93403

The bikes will be given away during the week of December 6-10.

To request a bike for a child up to 15-years-old, email sh-bikereports@co.slo.ca.us to request a Christmas Bicycle Application. Applications are also available on the sheriff's website.

All applications are due by November 24, 2021.