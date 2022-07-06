SLO Sheriff seeking public help in search for missing teen

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as investigators search for a missing teen.

Alilianna Trujillo, 15, was last seen leaving a family member's home in Nipomo early in the morning on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Detectives are asking anyone in the Galaxy Mobile Home Park to check their surveillance cameras or Ring-type doorbell cameras for any suspicious person or vehicle between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m. on July 1.

Trujillo is from Arizona but was in Nipomo visiting family for the summer.

Sheriff's officials say she has no known friends in the area but does have family in the Santa Maria area.

The sheriff's office released additional photos of Trujillo on Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Photos of Alilianna Trujillo

She is described as 5'4" tall and 105 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information about Trujillo's whereabouts or anyone who is a resident of the Galaxy Mobile Home Park and has surveillance footage is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4500.