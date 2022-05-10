SLO Sheriff: Woman reported missing may be living near Sacramento

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a woman who was reported missing but may have moved out of the area years ago.

In April, sheriff's officials say someone reported that they had not been in contact with their friend, Lisa Laviano, for approximately five years. The friend said it appeared Laviano's home in Santa Margarita had been vacant for several years, and they believed she may have moved to the Sacramento area or Washington state.

When deputies checked on Laviano's residence, they said it appeared no one had been living there for a few years. Her truck was reportedly still parked in the driveway and her belongings inside the house were undisturbed.

Sheriff's officials say Laviano had contact with the Sacramento Police Department in 2019 and all indications are that she is living in that area but detectives have not been able to locate her.

Laviano is 59-years-old, 5'3" tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her nickname is "Lee."

Anyone with information on Laviano's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.