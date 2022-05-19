Watch
SLO Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9 to the team

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Mando the K-9 is a new addition to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 12:52 PM, May 19, 2022
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new member to the team.

Mando the dog is a one and a half year old Dutch Shepherd that has joined the Sheriff's Office as a K9.

He came from Gold Coast K9 in Moorpark.

Mando has been training with his handler, Deputy Andrew Mora, for two months. The canine has gone through six weeks of training for patrol and explosive detection.

Mora says that he and Mando are together all the time.

"In the field [Mando] is out with me on anything from an alarm call to pedestrian contacts," Mora said. "If it's a normal call, he'll just remain in the car. We have the ability to let the dog out of the car remotely, and he can come to me and heel me if I need him for protection or to find something or [to] go to work."

Mando and Mora are working out of the sheriff's Coast Station.

The Sheriff's Office tells us that having a canine in law enforcement is a benefit because of their ability to smell.

