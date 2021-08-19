Watch
SLO Swim Center closed during repair work

Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 18, 2021
The SLO Swim Center is closing down for about a month for repairs.

The $35,000 project will replace the joint that protects the shell of the pool.

The City will also replace the main circulation pump and do some plaster and concrete deck repair during the closure.

“When we open back up in September, the community can expect to come back to a nice clean and well-maintained facility and the reason being is because we were able to take the opportunity to shut down the pool for the necessary time to do the proper maintenance,” said maintenance operations manager Greg Cruce.

The timing of the repairs was set as to not impact the fall swim season with swim meets already scheduled.

The swim center is set to reopen on September 13.

