SLO Swim Center staffing shortage limits hours

A continued lifeguard shortage has caused the SLO Swim Center to reduce its scheduled hours for a longer period of time.

Originally, the modified schedule was supposed to last until Sunday, Oct. 31; however, with staff shortages, the city decided to extend it through the end of November.

“Safety is our top priority, and we can only offer pool use when lifeguards are available,” said Aquatics Recreation Coordinator Shawn Tucker. “We are actively recruiting new lifeguards and encourage anyone with an interest in public service to apply. It’s a fun environment, training will be provided, and there are opportunities to move up within the organization."

The city will also close the therapy pool temporarily from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30. due to replacing the pool’s boiler and heating system, which will improve the pool’s temperature. Outside of the temporary closure in November, open therapy pool hours will continue to be suspended Mondays and Wednesdays.

Family recreational swim hours will continue to be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:50 p.m.; lap swim hours will be limited on most days; and aqua aerobics classes will continue to be suspended on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All other programs and hours will remain the same.

“We will add more programming hours and classes as lifeguards are hired and trained,” Tucker said.

To apply to become a lifeguard, visit the City of San Luis Obispo’s Job Opening webpage.

For updates on the SLO Swim Center, check www.sloswimcenter.org.

