SLO Swim Center to close for repairs, will reopen in September

Temporary closures will affect the SLO Swim Center beginning Monday.

The swim center, located at 900 Southwood Dr., will be closed from Aug. 16 through Sept. 12.

Crews will patch areas of the pools, remove rust, replace the main circulation pump, and repair the pool deck.

The Swim Center is set to reopen on Monday, Sept. 13, with both the Olympic and therapy pools ready for lessons, exercise classes, lap swimming and kids programs.

The city says that one reason for the project's timing is to finish the project ahead of the fall swim season. The work was originally planned for Aug. 2020, but it was put off so the community could enjoy the pool last summer.

The project will cost about $35,000, money which come from San Luis Obispo's general fund.

During the closure, the city encourages people to visit other local pools and aquatic programs including Cuesta College Community Programs, Morro Bay Recreational Services and SLO County's Aquatics Programs.

The SLO Swim Center was built in 1979 as an extension of the Sinsheimer Park master plan.