SLO Symphony set to open for 60th anniversary season

The San Luis Obispo Symphony has announced their upcoming concert season.

The 2021-2022 season marks the symphony's 60th anniversary and will feature five main concerts at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.

Besides the five main concerts, the symphony has announced two outdoors concerts and a collaborative concert with the SLO International Film Festival.

Music Director Andrew Sewell will conduct each of the performances.

The season will open on August 14th for an outdoor "Diamond Pops" concert at Sinsheimer Stadium. The 7 p.m. show is set to feature Concertmaster Emily Lanzone and Colin Guan. Tickets are available on SLO Symphony's website.

The symphony says that tickets for the five main concerts are available exclusively in packages. They range from $295 to $445 per person. Attendees can purchase tickets through September 15 by calling 805-543-3533 or visiting the symphony's office at 75 Higuera St., Suite 160. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pandemic restrictions limited the symphony's 2020-2021 season to virtual and drive-in concerts.

SLO Symphony is offering a virtual concert season for $75, which will include on-demand viewing through Vimeo.