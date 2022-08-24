Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLO Symphony set to open their season at Performing Arts Center

slo symphony.PNG
San Luis Obispo Symphony
slo symphony.PNG
Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 15:36:21-04

The San Luis Obispo Symphony will open their 2022-2023 season in October at the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, the Symphony announced Wednesday.

The first concert of the season, titled Beethoven's Seventh, will be held on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket holders are also invited to come an hour before the performance for a pre-concert Symphonic Foray talk with Music Director Andrew Sewell and a special guest.

The event would feature Richard Dobeck, principal clarinet, and Lisa Nauful, principal bassoon, in a Concerto for Clarinet and Bassoon.

Tickets range from $21-$89 and will be available on Sept 9 through the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo Box office website or by calling 805-756-4849.

If you cannot attend the concert, a free "No Ties Allowed" open dress rehearsal suitable for all ages to attend happening at 11 a.m. the day of the concert.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png