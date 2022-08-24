SLO Symphony set to open their season at Performing Arts Center

The San Luis Obispo Symphony will open their 2022-2023 season in October at the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, the Symphony announced Wednesday.

The first concert of the season, titled Beethoven's Seventh, will be held on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket holders are also invited to come an hour before the performance for a pre-concert Symphonic Foray talk with Music Director Andrew Sewell and a special guest.

The event would feature Richard Dobeck, principal clarinet, and Lisa Nauful, principal bassoon, in a Concerto for Clarinet and Bassoon.

Tickets range from $21-$89 and will be available on Sept 9 through the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo Box office website or by calling 805-756-4849.

If you cannot attend the concert, a free "No Ties Allowed" open dress rehearsal suitable for all ages to attend happening at 11 a.m. the day of the concert.