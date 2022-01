Beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, SLO Transit will modify its routes and schedules, due to the recent labor shortage.

Service is suspended for the 1B and 2B buses. Changes have been made to the schedules of the 3A, 4A, and 3B buses.

Tripper services (SLT, LT, HT) and trolley services are also suspended until further notice.

According to SLO Transit, the decision will provide a more reliable service to riders.

More information on the service changes can be found at the SLO Transit website.