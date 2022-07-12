With gas prices reaching record-high prices, public transportation is a noteworthy option to get around San Luis Obispo.
SLO Transit is providing a modified Summer Service and restoring modified service to Route 1B because of the current number of drivers.
Listed below is the modified Summer Service starting July 10, 2022:
- Route 1A Summer service from 6:15 AM – 8:00 PM
- Route 1B Summer service from 9:45 AM – 5:30 PM
- Route 2A Summer service from 6:15 AM – 8:05 PM
- Route 2B - suspended
- Route 3A Summer service from 6:15 AM – 8:05 PM
- Route 3B Summer service from 6:45 AM – 6:40 PM
- Route 4A Summer service from 6:00 AM – 8:05 PM
- Route 4B Summer Service from 6:15 AM – 6:50 PM
- Trolley - suspended
For more information on routes and schedules visit www.slotransit.org