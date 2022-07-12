With gas prices reaching record-high prices, public transportation is a noteworthy option to get around San Luis Obispo.

SLO Transit is providing a modified Summer Service and restoring modified service to Route 1B because of the current number of drivers.

Listed below is the modified Summer Service starting July 10, 2022:

Route 1A Summer service from 6:15 AM – 8:00 PM

Route 1B Summer service from 9:45 AM – 5:30 PM

Route 2A Summer service from 6:15 AM – 8:05 PM

Route 2B - suspended

Route 3A Summer service from 6:15 AM – 8:05 PM

Route 3B Summer service from 6:45 AM – 6:40 PM

Route 4A Summer service from 6:00 AM – 8:05 PM

Route 4B Summer Service from 6:15 AM – 6:50 PM

Trolley - suspended