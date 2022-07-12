Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLO Transit providing modified summer service and restoring modified service to Route 1B

SLO Transit reports increase in ridership
City of San Luis Obispo
SLO Transit reports increase in ridership
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 13:30:58-04

With gas prices reaching record-high prices, public transportation is a noteworthy option to get around San Luis Obispo.

SLO Transit is providing a modified Summer Service and restoring modified service to Route 1B because of the current number of drivers.

Listed below is the modified Summer Service starting July 10, 2022: 

  • Route 1A Summer service from 6:15 AM – 8:00 PM
  • Route 1B Summer service from 9:45 AM – 5:30 PM
  • Route 2A Summer service from 6:15 AM – 8:05 PM
  • Route 2B - suspended
  • Route 3A Summer service from 6:15 AM – 8:05 PM
  • Route 3B Summer service from 6:45 AM – 6:40 PM
  • Route 4A Summer service from 6:00 AM – 8:05 PM
  • Route 4B Summer Service from 6:15 AM – 6:50 PM
  • Trolley - suspended 

For more information on routes and schedules visit www.slotransit.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png