SLO Triathlon canceled due to COVID-19 impacts

Posted at 11:45 PM, Apr 08, 2021
San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 2021 SLO Triathlon is canceled.

Department officials said this is due to the impacts of coronavirus and not being able to create a safe event.

“We want to thank the community for their continued support for the SLO Triathlon over the past 40 years," Parks and Recreation Director Greg Avakian said in a press release. "While we are disappointed that we are unable to hold the event for our community and supporters we know it is the best decision at this time. We look forward to coming together as a community for the event in 2022."

