SLO Vettes host local toy drive ahead of the holidays

As the holiday season approaches, local groups such as The SLO Vettes are hosting their annual toy drives.

This year, the drive was located at the California Highway Patrol Headquarters in San Luis Obispo and in partnership with the Children's Resource Network. Participants were asked to bring at least one new toy in its original wrapping, ideally costing between $5-$20 so that donators could buy several items and make sure each child gets a toy.

Clothing and grooming items were recommended for children ages 12-15.

“The first year we helped 200 children and that was in 2012 and this past year we helped 3,000 children in partnering with Highway Patrol and the community for providing toys for children on the Central Coast who otherwise would not have Christmas gifts,” said Lisa Ray, founder of the Childrens Resource Network of the Central Coast.

The SLO Vettes group says the toy drive is their best opportunity each year to do something important for the community.

Originally called the Golden Coast Corvette Club, SLO Vettes participates in various local parades, car shows, and cruise nights.

For more details on SLO Vettes and upcoming events with the club, visit slovettes.org.