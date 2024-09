A video from local boat tour agency SLO Tours shows a massive great white shark approaching a whale-watching boat.

The encounter was captured on a 360 camera sticking out of a window.

The shark comes out of the water to bump the side of the boat, scaring two people aboard.

SLO Tours posted the encounter to their via Instagram, where one person commented that it was quote "The shark equivalent of a fist bump".

There were no reports of injuries.