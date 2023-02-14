SLO Wind Orchestra to perform free concert

The San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra will perform a free concert this month in Atascadero.

The orchestra will present "Chamber Music on the Coast" at the Atascadero United Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m.

The concert will include a mix of traditional and contemporary chamber music including Mozart, Beethoven, and Vaughn-Williams.

The SLO Wind Orchestra, which is celebrating its 23rd anniversary, is a 60-member group of wind and percussion players specializing in symphonic wind band music.

The Atascadero United Methodist Church is located at 11605 El Camino Real.

For more information about the SLO Wind Orchestra, click here.