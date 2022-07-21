SLO woman arrested on suspicion of child endangerment

A San Luis Obispo woman is facing child endangerment charges after sheriff's officials say drugs were found in her home and her 5-year-old child later tested positive for fentanyl.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, Brynn Leanne Maddox, 28, was arrested after detectives served a search warrant at her home in the 200 block of Higuera Street on June 15, 2022.

Sheriff's officials say Maddox lived at the residence with her child and two adult relatives.

During the service of the search warrant, detectives reported finding fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in the living room in areas that were easily accessible to the child. Sheriff's officials said there was also an excessive accumulation of garbage, a severe lice infestation, and a lack of running water.

Child Protective Services reportedly removed the child from the home.

Maddox was arrested on a charge of child endangerment likely to cause great bodily injury/death. She has since been released from custody.