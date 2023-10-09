SLOCOG working on a data-driven system approach to make California’s roadways safer

A new committee made up of citizens and elected leaders, is working on a plan to eliminate crashes that result in deaths and serious injuries.

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) launched the Road to Zero right before COVID-19 hit as a way to combat the spike in deadly crashes.

SLOCOG says it’s working on a data-driven system approach to make California’s roadways safer.

“Starting to look at what's called a safe systems approach so we understand more than people will make mistakes and crashes will still happen but the idea is to reduce the severity of the crashes and to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries,” John Dinunzio, SLOCOG regional transportation planner said.

The project is a new regional transportation policy focused on eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2050.

“By accomplishing a leadership commitment the Road to Zero becomes that pivot in how our region and our partners promote and build safer highways, streets, and roads,” Dinunzio said.

According to SLOCOG, between 2018 and 2022 there were a total of 155 fatalities and 832 serious life-changing injuries.

The U-S Department of Transportation is funding the project with an estimated $400,000 dollar grant.

The plan will also promote traffic safety through education, enforcement, and outreach

“We will be starting a regional safety action plan over the next 18 months that will incorporate all the projects and plans with our partners,” Dinunzio said.

According to SLOCOG, there are on average 30 deaths and 150 severe or life-altering collisions each year in San Luis Obispo County.

“Every now and then we will get a surprising email from the school that there’s been a student death from a bike accident and it's really sad and I feel like it was totally preventable,” Tara Afsharirad said.

One Cal Poly student has at least one idea of what would help.

“Maybe more clear bike lanes and pedestrian routes,” Tara Afsharirad said.

“I noticed every time I drive down Los Osos or Foothill there's a lot of fast-moving traffic,” Constantine Golematis said.

Another Cal Poly student said more lanes would be helpful.

“I do like out here they have those lanes, especially for the bikers it's like an extended curb. I wish I could see more of that,” Constantine Golematis said.