SloDoCo expanding to Santa Barbara County

SloDoCo is opening a new store location in Santa Barbara County.

The new store will be located in Goleta at 290 Storke Road.

This will mark the doughnut company's first location outside of San Luis Obispo County. The new store will be the fourth location with two in San Luis Obispo and one in Atascadero.

SloDoCo says it has been wanting to expand further in California for a while and decided this location would be perfect to start with.

There is no opening date yet but the goal is to open in the summertime.