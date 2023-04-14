SLOFunny Comedy Jamboree performing four shows this week

The SLOFunny Comedy Jamboree kicked off Thursday night.

The Jamboree features a group of professional, touring, headlining comedians and local SLO County comedians who are up and coming.

“We’ve got local comedy, we’ve got like the big celebrities that do the bigger venues, but we need a place for guys that just want to do something… some of them just want to come back because they've been here before or they have visited here and they want to come out and it's like a paid vacation," said Biran Owens, the producer and show runner of SloFunny.

Thursday night’s show was at Highwater SLO.

Here is the remaining scheduled for the SLOFunny Comedy Jamboree:

Friday: Tooth and Nail Winery in Paso Robles at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: Ribline by the Beach in Grover Beach at 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: Eagles Aerie #3693 in Morro Bay at 6:00 p.m.