SLOFunny Comedy Show to celebrate its 1-year anniversary

This weekend, the SLOFunny Comedy Show is celebrating its 1-year anniversary with a strong lineup.

The community is invited to come out to the Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building on Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of laughs, food, and drinks.

The second show will start at 9 p.m. Please be advised the 6 p.m. early show is rated PG-13 and the 9 p.m. show is unrated.

The shows will consist of five headlining comedians performing 20-minute sets.

Event organizers say all proceeds from the bar and concessions go to support local charities.

You can purchase tickets online for $25, or you may pay $30 a ticket at the door.

The Veterans Memorial Building is located at 209 Surf Street.