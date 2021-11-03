SLOIMBA holding 14th annual holiday tree and wreath sale

The San Luis Obispo Instrumental Music Boosters Association (SLOIMBA) is holding its 14th annual tree and wreath sale.

The sale is from November 1-18.

The sale is a fundraiser for the San Luis Obispo High School and Laguna Middle School bands.

“We’re a nonprofit group that supports the bands,” said Anika Clements, the SLOIMBA Tree Sale Chairperson. “We help pay for travel expenses. We pay for buses when they go to competitions for marching band. We pay for travel uniforms. We pay for entry fees to various competitions.”

Orders are taken online as the SLOIMBA website.

Tree pricing includes: 6’ Noble Fir for $75, 5' Douglas Fir for $47, 7' Douglas Fir for $63, and a 24" Wreath with juniper, pinecones, and berries for $26.

Trees and wreaths can be picked up at the San Luis Adult School at 1500 Lizie St.

The pickup date is Saturday, December 4 between 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Trees and wreaths can also be delivered to a home within San Luis Obispo city limits for $10.