SLOIMBA to hold 14th annual holiday tree and wreath sale

PREMIER CHRISTMAS TREES<br/><br/>
14<sup>th</sup> Annual Holiday Tree and Wreath Sale, coordinated by the San Luis Obispo Instrumental Music Boosters Association (SLOIMBA), will be held on Nov. 1 - 18.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Oct 21, 2021
The San Luis Obispo Instrumental Music Boosters Association (SLOIMBA) will hold their 14th annual Holiday Tree & Wreath Sale starting Monday Nov. 1 through 18.

Orders will be taken online at slobandboosters.org.

The proceeds go to San Luis Obispo High School and Laguna Middle School Bands assisting them with band camps, transportation, uniforms, equipment, and more.

In recent years, SLOIMBA has fund-raised $36,000 selling 936 holiday trees and 1,250 wreaths.

“SLOIMBA and the band members are deeply appreciative of the community’s generous support” “said Rebecca Jansen, SLOIMBA secretary.

Trees can be picked up between 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 San Luis Adult School, 1500 Lizzie Street, San Luis Obispo.

They are also offering curb-side delivery for $10 at homes within San Luis Obispo city limits.

Tree pricing includes: 6’ Noble Fir for $75, 5' Douglas Fir for $47, 7' Douglas Fir for $63, and a 24" Wreath with juniper, pinecones, and berries for $26.

The trees are grown in the Pacific northwest area of Oregon from Premier Christmas Trees.

