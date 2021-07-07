SLOMA announces new 2nd Saturdays program

Starting in July, the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art is launching a new community art program.

The monthly program is a free community art project with artistic activities that complement the museum's current exhibitions.

The 2nd Saturdays program will start on Saturday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On the second Saturday of each month, the event will meet on the lawn outside of SLOMA's Mission Plaza double doors.

The museum is inviting the whole family to "unleash their inner artists" and come by for the event.

"We're excited to encourage our community to explore their artistic abilities with us," says Leann Standish, the museum's executive director. "I can't wait to be around people, having fun and making art outdoors."

July's event corresponds with "Atmospheres Deep," the museum's current exhibit, which explores ecology and environmentalism. Participants in the July 12 event can get free art kits with paintable ocean-themed postcards.

The 2nd Saturday program is free and open to all.