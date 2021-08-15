SLOMA debuts 'History and its Shadow' exhibition by artist Mark di Suvero

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art debuted its latest art exhibit Saturday.

The exhibition, titled 'History and its Shadow', features paintings and sculptures by internationally acclaimed artist Mark Di Suvero.

This is the largest-ever exhibition of recent paintings at a Museum by Di Suvero, whose sculptures appear in over 100 museums and public collections.

The museum said the exhibit is both accessible and great for kids.

"Inside there's a series of new paintings that are activated with UV light and when you come to the museum you'll be with a flashlight and you'll be able to engage in the works in these different ways and see different layers of the work that way," said Emma Saperstein, Chief curator and K-12 programming at SLOMA.

Admission to the museum is free.

This special exhibit will be open to the public starting Saturday and run through November 7th, 2021.