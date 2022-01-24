Watch
SLOPD announces DUI patrols Monday night

Posted at 12:26 PM, Jan 24, 2022
The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced that more officers will be on the lookout for those driving under the influence on Monday night.

The patrol, funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, will last from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., ending in the early morning of Jan. 25.

Drivers caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties for a first-time offense, authorities say. Drivers will also have their license suspended.

The police department urges people planning to drink or take medications that could impair driving to stay home.

