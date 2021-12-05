SLOPD arrests man who reportedly fled after breaking into a house, crashed into Trader Joe's parking lot

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a man on Sunday after he reportedly broke into a house and then crashed his car into the Trader Joe’s parking lot.

SLOPD said in a Facebook post that the driver had broken into a nearby house and fled the scene when confronted by the residents of the house.

As he was driving away, police say he likely miscalculated a turn and launched over the landscaping wall, landing in the Trader Joe's and Food 4 Less parking lot on S. Higuera Street.

The driver was arrested and charged with misdemeanor hit and run, felony vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance, attempted car jacking and possession of a dirk/dagger.

The suspect has not yet been identified.