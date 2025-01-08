SLOPD arrests two teens suspected of setting off illegal fireworks

Two teens are facing misdemeanor charges after San Luis Obispo police say they were caught setting off illegal fireworks at a park.

Police say they received reports of illegal fireworks being set off between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. over several nights in the area of De Vaul Park. In response, the department increased patrols in the area during the first weekend in January.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, officers reportedly spotted a group of people entering the park and setting off what was described as a large mortar-type firework. When officers approached the group, the suspects ran in different directions.

Police say officers on bicycles were able to catch up to a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who were found to be in possession of fireworks and lighters.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Illegal fireworks seized by San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The two teens were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center on charges of resisting arrest and possession of fireworks.

