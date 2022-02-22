SLOPD assigns additional officers to distracted driving patrols

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will have additional officers on patrol on Thursday, looking out for drivers violating the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

Under the law, drivers are not allowed to hold a cell phone or other communication devices while driving.

Violators are subject to a $157 fine for a first offense.

SLOPD officials remind drivers that distracted driving can include talking to passengers, taking off a jacket or reaching for something on the floor, using GPS, and using a vehicle’s in-dash touchscreen.

Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.