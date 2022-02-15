SLOPD awarded funds to fight alcohol-related crime

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has been granted $29,626 to fight alcohol-related crime, officials announced Tuesday.

The money, awarded in a grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, will boost the department's crackdown on alcoholic beverage sales to minor and obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol and other criminal activities.

The funds will go to programs including public education, police officer training, undercover enforcement operations, inspections and compliance checks at alcohol establishments and general alcohol-related crime enforcement.

50 grants are awarded by the Alcoholic Beverage Control to local law enforcement agencies each year.

The grant is for the 2021/2022 fiscal year and will conclude on June 30, 2022.