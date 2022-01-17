Watch
SLOPD cites 19 drivers during distracted driving enforcement

Posted at 9:28 AM, Jan 17, 2022
Nineteen citations were issued during a distracted driving enforcement operation in San Luis Obispo last week.

San Luis Obispo police conducted the operation between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday and upped patrols looking for drivers violating the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

Drivers found in violation faced fines starting at $157.

SLOPD says all citations issued were for cell phone violations, although there are multiple types of distracted driving, all of which police encourage drivers to avoid.

