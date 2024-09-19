SLOPD doubles fines in September during school safety enhancement zone

With the start of the Cal Poly fall quarter, the San Luis Obispo Police Department announced the beginning of the school safety enhancement zone lasting from Sept. 17 to Sept. 30.

SLOPD says fines for noise, unruly gatherings, public urination and open containers are doubled throughout the month of September.

The noise ordinance is applicable 24/7, officials say.

From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., violations can be issued if a disturbance can be heard 50 feet from the source of the noise. They can also be issued from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. if a disturbance can be heard from the property line.

Officials say residents can report these violations anonymously by calling the SLOPD dispatch non-emergency line at (805) 781-7312.

Calls regarding noise become a lower priority when there are many calls for service, according to officials.