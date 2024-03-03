SLOPD expands safety enhancement zone periods throughout this month

Last year thousands of people flooded streets right by Cal Poly for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Now San Luis Obispo police are expanding the safety enhancement zone periods throughout this month.

“It's a lot, there's a lot of people out front, nobody that I invited,” Gavin Cook said.

For the past two years, Cook has lived right in the mix of where the St. Patty's Day celebrations are, so he knows what to expect.

“We had someone climb that electrical pole, multiple people did that,” Cook said.

San Luis Obispo police say each year gets more and more dangerous, so this year they issued more safety enhancement zones in city limits.

The weekend of St. Patrick's Day and the two weekends leading up to it.

One Cal Poly student said he is frustrated after last year.

“People were hopping the fence into our yard who we didn't know and they were peeing on our property, peeing on our wall,” Ethan Lamontagne said.

Noise, open containers, and urinating in public are fines that are doubled in the safety enhancement zone.

The first offense starts at $700 and the second goes up to $1,000, according to San Luis Obispo police.

“Lock up the house, we're going to post signs to try and keep people from hopping the fence and maybe block off our driveway and make sure the house status is locked throughout the day,” Jack Minor, San Luis Obispo resident, said.

Last year the safety enhancement zone was only through St. Patrick's Day weekend.

“It's a good time but it's a lot to be living on this street. There are a lot of people that you just don't need,” Cook said.

The first safety enhancement zone started on Friday and goes to Monday at 7 am.

The enhancement zones will continue every weekend up through St. Patrick's Day.