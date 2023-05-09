SLOPD investigates reports of strangers offering rides to school kids

The San Luis Obispo Police Department says it has received a couple of reports in recent weeks of unknown men offering rides to children as they walk to or from school.

Police say the first incident was reported on Royal Way near CL Smith Elementary School on April 27. According to police, a child said a man in a white van asked her if she needed a ride to school.

The second incident was reported on Ward Street near Hawthorne Elementary School on May 5. In that case, police say a child reported that a man in a gold four-door sedan asked her if she needed a ride home from school.

Police say the children did not get into the vehicles and reported the interactions to adults.

Investigators have reportedly been unable to locate the vehicles or the men described by the children. They do not believe the two incidents are related.

Police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about how to respond if a stranger approaches them. Click here for recommended tips from the National Crime Prevention Council.