SLOPD investigating reported hate crime, assault

San Luis Obispo police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hate crime, battery, and assault that was reported on Monday evening.

It happened at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of High and Santa Barbara streets.

Police say the victims, an Asian male and a white female, told officers they were walking their dog when a man began yelling racial slurs at them. They said the man then approached them and assaulted the female after she took out her phone to call police.

Police say after a few people nearby came to the aid of the couple, the male victim tried to chase after the suspect and the suspect again tried to assault him before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 35 and 45, about 6' tall, 170 to 200 pounds, and with short dark-blonde hair. He was reportedly wearing a tan polo shirt, tan shorts, and running shoes at the time of the assault.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has further information about this incident is encouraged to contact SLOPD Officer Ponce at (805) 781-7142.