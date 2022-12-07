SLOPD is asking for help in identifying the driver in a vehicle vs. bicyclist collision

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman involved in a vehicle-bicycle collision.

Police and San Luis Obispo Fire responded just before 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, to an injury crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Rd. and Madonna Rd.

The bicyclist was located in the roadway and transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say footage showed the driver of the vehicle had stopped at a Shell gas station, confronted the bicyclist in the roadway, and fled the scene.

The driver is believed to be a woman between the ages of 20 to 30 with long, wavy, light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, a brown Ugg-type boot on her left foot, and a black plastic walking cast boot on her right foot.

Police say she was last seen driving westbound on Los Osos Valley Rd., driving a newer gray Toyota 4Runner.

SLOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle. Please contact Officer Walsh at (805) 594-8052 if you have information.