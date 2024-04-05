SLOPD issues 13 citations during safety operation

The San Luis Obispo Police Department issued 13 citations for various violations committed by drivers and bicyclists during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on Thursday, April 4.

Drivers and bicyclists were cited for multiple violations between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., including a stop sign violation, cell phone violation, riding a bike on the wrong side of the roadway, and blocking an intersection.

"Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers/bicyclist holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe," said San Luis Obispo Police Department Sgt. Evan Stradley. "We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another."