The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two people who damaged several plants and planters along Court Street late Wednesday night.

Police shared surveillance video of the incident on Instagram.

One of the people can be seen kicking and breaking multiple cactus plants in the courtyard next to Seeds.

Police say damage is estimated at more than $1,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Cox at (805) 594-8019.