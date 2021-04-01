Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLOPD makes arrest in sexual assault investigation

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
SLOPD-e1544746194673.png
Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 19:29:56-04

San Luis Obispo police investigating a suspected sexual assault believe there could be other victims.

Investigators took Steven Huerta, 22, into custody last month after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl after providing her with alcohol.

Steven Huerta background 2021.jpg
Steven Huerta

He was arrested on suspicion of rape of an intoxicated victim, penetration with a foreign object, oral copulation of an unconscious victim, statutory rape, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may be a victim of a similar crime involving Huerta to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department Investigations Division at (805) 594-8038.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7