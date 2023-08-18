SLOPD: Man arrested for attempted homicide after shootings in San Luis Obispo County

We are learning more about the shootings that occurred in San Luis Obispo County Thursday

Status of shooter:

Joshua Arnold, 41, of Visalia, has been booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he is facing two counts of attempted homicide, attempted carjacking, and felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition, according to police.

Officers say when arrested, Arnold was not in possession of a firearm, however a handgun had later been recovered at a nearby model home.

Officials say that the suspect had reportedly entered the home prior to being captured by police.

Grover Beach police The gun authorities say is believed to have been involved in two shootings in SLO Co. Thursday

What happened:

The first shooting took place in the area of 4th Street and Grand Ave. in Grover Beach at around 1 p.m. Thursday. where Grover Beach police say a 7-Eleven employee was shot. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect was last seen driving away in a black Ford Mustang with a white stripe and it's believed he stole something from a business in Nipomo before reports of a second shooting in San Luis Obispo came in just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say that shooting took place in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Froom Ranch Way.

Witnesses at the scene told officers they saw a man shooting at a vehicle that was driving away. A passenger in the vehicle was struck by a bullet but able to drive themselves to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

The Grover Beach Police Department released surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle on social media shortly after the initial shooting and San Luis Obispo police say the suspect and vehicle from the shooting on Froom Ranch Way matched the same description.

SHOOTING UPDATE

This is the suspect in the #Shooting at 4th St & Grand Ave 7-11 Store. He fled the area in a black Ford Mustang CA license # 6EZE426 He is armed with a handgun. Last seen in Nipomo. If you see him call 911 If you can identify him call GBPD at (805) 473-4511 pic.twitter.com/ZRhJMUQNMo — Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) August 17, 2023

At around 4:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police say they were notified that the suspect's vehicle was on the 1900 block of San Luis Ranch Rd.

Officers and deputies from multiple agencies, including the San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, California State Parks, California Fish and Wildlife, and California Highway Patrol responded. Police say the vehicle was located and after a brief search, the suspect was located nearby and surrendered.

At the time of Arnold's arrest, police say they were told two other people were inside the home and possibly armed, prompting a SWAT response that lasted into the night.

People living within two blocks of the scene were told to shelter in place or avoid the area overall.

The scene was cleared once police say it was determined no one was inside the home.

