SLOPD officer killed in shooting honored at state memorial

A memorial held Monday in Sacramento honored the lives of law enforcement officers across the state who died while in the line of duty in the past year.

One of the officers honored included San Luis Obispo Police Department Detective Luca Benedetti.

Benedetti, 37, was killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant on May 10, 2021.

SLOPD posted on their Twitter that Det. Benedetti was formally enrolled in the California Peace Officers' Memorial Monument in Sacramento.

The Benedetti family attended the ceremony along with SLOPD Chief Scott and other members of the department.

SLOPD is hosting a celebration of life and candlelight vigil on May 10, 2022, one year after Det. Benedetti's death. The event takes place at 8:15 p.m. in Mission Plaza.