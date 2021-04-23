SLOPD officers on the lookout for distracted drivers

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has extra officers on patrol Friday looking for distracted drivers, specifically those that are violating the state's hands-free cell phone law.

According to the law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while driving. This includes talking, texting or using an app.

Starting this July, a violation for using a handheld cellular phone or texting while driving will result in a fine and add a point to the driver's record for each violation occurring within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense.

Funding for the distracted driver enforcement operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.