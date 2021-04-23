Watch
SLOPD officers on the lookout for distracted drivers

KSBY stock image
Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 23, 2021
The San Luis Obispo Police Department has extra officers on patrol Friday looking for distracted drivers, specifically those that are violating the state's hands-free cell phone law.

According to the law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while driving. This includes talking, texting or using an app.

Starting this July, a violation for using a handheld cellular phone or texting while driving will result in a fine and add a point to the driver's record for each violation occurring within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense.

Funding for the distracted driver enforcement operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

