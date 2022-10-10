SLOPD: Portland man arrested for stealing, crashing car in San Luis Obispo

A car discovered stolen from a San Luis Obispo business over the weekend was found a few hours later after being involved in a collision, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police say around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a car sales/repair business on the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm that had been activated.

SLOPD

Responding officers say they discovered the front window of the business had been broken and a vehicle taken, believed to have been driven out through the roll-up door.

Around 1:48 a.m. Monday, police responded to a crash at California and Marsh streets and say the vehicle involved was the same one that had been stolen hours earlier.

SLOPD

Officers say they searched the area and found a man, identified as Jeffrey Thomas Lincoln, hiding in the front yard of a home on the 1100 block of California.

Lincoln, 34, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and vandalism, which are all felonies, and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Jail logs showed he remained in custody late Monday afternoon with bail set at $20,000.

