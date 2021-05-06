SLOPD says pandemic played a role in decrease in crime during 2020

The San Luis Obispo Police Department reported an overall 5% drop in crime during 2020.

Police attribute much of that to people staying home and limiting social interactions and restrictions on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the 2020 Police Department Crime Report, reported sexual assaults decreased by 11%, property crime decreased by 7%, and DUI arrests decreased by 50%.

Vehicle collisions decreased by 51%, collisions involving bicycles decreased by 48%, and pedestrian-involved collisions decreased by 39%.

The police department also saw downtown calls for service decrease by 23%.

However, part 1 violent crime saw an increase of 10%.

"The violent crime increase is attributed to the increase in aggravated assault. 2020 was a very stressful time as people dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result calls for service related to assaults with injury and domestic violence increased," said San Luis Obispo Interim Police Chief Brian Amoroso. "We are hopeful that as the public health restrictions continue to be lifted that those incidents will decrease."

Aggravated assault was up 22%, but police note that robbery decreased 18% and attempted sexual assault decreased 60%, both also considered part 1 violent crimes.

Party-related noise complaints also increased by 24%, and calls and complaints regarding homelessness rose 4%.

Click here to read the full report.