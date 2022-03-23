SLOPD says vehicle vandalism could be connected to TikTok challenge

The San Luis Obispo Police Department says a vehicle was recently shot with a pellet or bb gun, shattering several windows, and investigators believe it could be associated with a TikTok challenge.

The incident happened late Tuesday night. The vehicle was reportedly parked along the 100 block of S. Higuera St. when it was hit.

Police say the TikTok challenge encourages people to shoot at pedestrians and vehicles with airsoft or pellet guns.

As KSBY News first reported on Monday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials believe the challenge is also behind an incident last week in front of Righetti High School. A student reported that someone in a passing car fired what appeared to be an airsoft gun in his direction, striking him several times.

"If you shoot at somebody and strike them, it's considered a misdemeanor battery," Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Commander Erik Raney told KSBY. "If you cause any injury like we saw in Lompoc where we had a juvenile that had a laceration that actually required stitches, that could be considered a felony if it causes serious bodily injury. You really could do someone serious harm if you shoot them in the eye or injure them significantly, so it's not just fun and games."

San Luis Obispo police say the recent vehicle vandalism is under investigation.