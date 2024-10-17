SLOPD: Search underway for person who threatened to kill Home Depot employee

Police in San Luis Obispo are looking for a person who they say threatened to kill a Home Depot employee earlier this month.

San Luis Obispo police tell KSBY they responded to the incident just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the store located in the Irish Hills Plaza.

Police say the person shown in a surveillance photo shared by the department pulled a knife on an employee and threatened to kill them before taking off with a $3,700 copper pipe.

SLOPD Police say the person in the photo is suspected of stealing a copper pipe from Home Depot and threatening to kill an employee.

Police also shared a photo of the vehicle they believe the person is associated with.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Officer Donovan at (805) 594-8033. You can reference case #241003095.