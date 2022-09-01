SLOPD seeking witnesses to vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

San Luis Obispo police are seeking witnesses to a collision that injured a pedestrian.

It happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Mill streets.

According to police, the pedestrian was crossing Santa Rosa eastbound in the crosswalk at Mill Street when they were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Santa Rosa.

The pedestrian reportedly suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative. Investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has additional information to call Officer Locarnini at (805) 781-7312.